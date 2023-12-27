Funeral arrangements announced for father, daughter found dead in Calhoun County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for a father and daughter found dead in Calhoun County have been announced.

Michelle Murph, 6, and Jason Murph, 42, were reported missing on Sunday, Dec. 17 and found dead near their crashed truck in Calhoun County on Monday, Dec. 18.

According to their obituaries, services for the pair will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

An interment will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Garden.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 29 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.