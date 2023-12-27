FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We dry out later today after thick early fog!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After early fog and mild afternoon temps today, we will work towards drier & cooler air further into the week!

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

· We start out today with thick fog in many areas across the Midlands.

· We dry up late into our Wednesday with continued warm weather, as pm peeks of sun work through cloud cover.

· A great deal of late week sunshine returns to the region.

· Temps drop into Friday with highs back to the low 50s, with cool & dry air remaining through the weekend.

First Alert Summary

WIS (WIS)

Good morning my friends! For Wednesday morning we will see lows in the upper 50s as rain showers taper off, but foggy conditions linger around. Some eventual peeks of sun break through later into the day with mild highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

As a cold front gets closer into tomorrow, dry air filters in before the cold air for our Thursday. This cools us down a bit with mid-40s in the morning with highs around the 60 degree mark. For Friday the cold air arrives and lows dip into the low and mid-30s, as highs only reach the low 50s.

WIS (WIS)

Saturday will be chilly with lows in the low 30s and highs in the low 50s under mostly sunny skies. Sunny and cooler weather will remain with us towards the start of 2024!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Cloudier skies to some pm peeks of sunshine, after early morning fog. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Earlier clouds to more afternoon sunshine. Highs around 61 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Mid-50s with sunny skies.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs around 57 degrees.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.