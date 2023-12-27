SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We dry out later today after thick early fog!

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After early fog and mild afternoon temps today, we will work towards drier & cooler air further into the week!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Headlines

· We start out today with thick fog in many areas across the Midlands.

· We dry up late into our Wednesday with continued warm weather, as pm peeks of sun work through cloud cover.

· A great deal of late week sunshine returns to the region.

· Temps drop into Friday with highs back to the low 50s, with cool & dry air remaining through the weekend.

First Alert Summary

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Good morning my friends! For Wednesday morning we will see lows in the upper 50s as rain showers taper off, but foggy conditions linger around. Some eventual peeks of sun break through later into the day with mild highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

As a cold front gets closer into tomorrow, dry air filters in before the cold air for our Thursday. This cools us down a bit with mid-40s in the morning with highs around the 60 degree mark. For Friday the cold air arrives and lows dip into the low and mid-30s, as highs only reach the low 50s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Saturday will be chilly with lows in the low 30s and highs in the low 50s under mostly sunny skies. Sunny and cooler weather will remain with us towards the start of 2024!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Cloudier skies to some pm peeks of sunshine, after early morning fog. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Earlier clouds to more afternoon sunshine. Highs around 61 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Mid-50s with sunny skies.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs around 57 degrees.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS News 10 is on the scene and saw law enforcement outside of a home in the Ridgeview...
Lexington County deputies execute search warrant in Sequoia Drive
At around 10 p.m. Monday, Orangeburg County Fire District (OCFD) responded to a fire at a...
‘You just can’t replace it’: Historic Santee restaurant burns down in Christmas night fire
A Sumter County crash on U.S. 76 has left one person dead and another person hurt.
Fatal crash in Sumter County leaves one dead, one injured
Becky Hill
Co-Author of Murdaugh book halts publishing; Accuses Becky Hill of plagiarism
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane

Latest News

Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder possible for the rest of our Tuesday followed...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers linger through tonight then drying out Wednesday
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers linger through tonight then drying out Wednesday
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather Evening 12/26/2023
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
First Alert Weather Noon 12/26/2023