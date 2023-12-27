Fatal crash in Sumter County leaves one dead, one injured

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County crash on U.S. 76 has left one person dead and another person hurt.

According to Lance Corporal Brittney Glover with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the crash occurred the evening of Dec. 25 at around 6 p.m. about a mile south of Mayesville.

Glover stated that a Cadillac Escalade driving east on Bell Road collided with a Chevy Trailblazer driving west on U.S. 76.

The driver of the Cadillac Escalade succumbed to their injuries at the site of the collision, and the driver of the Chevy Trailblazer was moved to an area hospital, SCHP added.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.