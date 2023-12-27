2 people left displaced following Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two people were left displaced after a kitchen fire broke out at a home on Tarpon Springs Road.

Officials from the Columbia Richland Fire Department said 1st Shift crews responded to the fire after 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters said the fire was cooking-related, which left the property with smoke, fire and water damages.

No injuries were reported.

