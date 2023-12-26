Top 10 stories of the Midlands in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Here’s a look back at the biggest stories in the Midlands during 2023.

10. Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon dies one week after murder conviction

Greg Leon, a prominent Midlands restaurant operator, died on July 14 — eight days into a 30-year prison sentence.

A jury found him guilty of murdering 28-year-old Arturo Bravo Santos on Valentine’s Day in 2016 after he discovered Santos and his wife in the back seat of a truck.

9. Mother shot and killed in Kroger parking lot: ‘She didn’t deserve to die’

Alexandria Cress Borys, 26, was shot and killed on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 after her husband said an argument broke out in the parking lot between her and a stranger.

Christina Harrison, 23, was charged with Borys’ murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

8. Missing woman found dead on Two Notch Road inside car

Tamara Wilson was found inside her car in the 3000 block of Two Notch Road several days after being reported missing.

Officers said they did not believe there was foul play.

Officers say they believe there was no foul play but a toxicology report is pending.

7. Correctional officer charged with trafficking fentanyl

Alkeena Eu-Neiger Hackett, 26, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, providing prisoners with contraband and criminal conspiracy.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) Inspector General said Eu-Neiger Hackett was found trying to bring a metal grill mouthpiece into Lee Correctional Institution (LCI) hidden in her hair while being scanned in for her shift.

Also, a rock-like substance that field tested positive for fentanyl was found in her car after further investigation, officials said.

6. Judge who gave bond to man arrested after Meadowlake mass shooting will not be reappointed

Sen. John Scott, D - Richland, confirmed to WIS News 10 he would not reappoint Judge LaTonya Derrick to another four-year term after she gave bond to a suspect arrested in connection with the Meadlowlake mass shooting.

Derrick gave 18-year-old Ty’Quan Kelly a $10,000 bond after Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said he was seen with another man dumping a weapon from a car while speeding away from Meadowlake Park with headlights off.

5. ‘He is now a fugitive’: Sheriff offers $5,000 reward for information leading to convicted killer’s re-arrest

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the re-arrest of convicted killer Jeriod Price.

After being on the run for months, convicted killer Jeroid Price was captured in New York on July 12.

By the time Price was captured, state and law agencies offered rewards totaling $60,000 for information leading to his arrest.

4. Suspects arrested in connection with large amount of fentanyl, heroin

Sumter County investigators arrested three suspects in connection with a large number of drugs that included fentanyl/heroin.

Deputies executed search warrants on two homes that had a total of 644 grams of methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $32,200; 286 grams of cocaine with an approximate street value of $28,600; and 1320 grams of fentanyl/heroin with an estimated street value of $198,000.

3. WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral

WIS News 10′s Jalen Tart went viral on social media after he took a big bite of a hot dog at the South Carolina State Fair.

2. DJJ correctional officer fired and arrested for providing contraband to youth

Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) officer Alicia J. Johnson, 23, was fired from her job as a juvenile correctional officer after investigators said she allegedly provided youth with several vape pens, which are considered contraband.

1. Targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution leads to staff arrests

A targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution by the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) office of Inspector General (OIG) led to two arrests of prison staff.

WIS News 10 was there when OIG agents stormed the prison and looked into tips that led to the arrests.

