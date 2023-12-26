Primetime Pups: Meet the adoptable dog of the week - “Lafayette”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS News 10 is doing its part to help some of Final Victory Animal Rescue’s furry friends find their forever homes.

Lafayette is a 3-year-old redbone coonhound who hasn’t had the easiest life. He was found as a stray and spent some time in Fairfield before making his way to Final Victory. He’s described as vocal, goofy, adventurous, and fun!

He’d do best in a home without any cats or small animals.

Head to www.finalvictoryrescue.com for all adoption details or visit the team in person at 919 N Lucas St in West Columbia.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.