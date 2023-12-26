SkyView
Primetime Pups: Meet the adoptable dog of the week - “Lafayette”

By Justin Walsh
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS News 10 is doing its part to help some of Final Victory Animal Rescue’s furry friends find their forever homes.

Lafayette is a 3-year-old redbone coonhound who hasn’t had the easiest life. He was found as a stray and spent some time in Fairfield before making his way to Final Victory. He’s described as vocal, goofy, adventurous, and fun!

He’d do best in a home without any cats or small animals.

Head to www.finalvictoryrescue.com for all adoption details or visit the team in person at 919 N Lucas St in West Columbia.

