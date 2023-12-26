SkyView
Midlands church hosts 38th annual Christmas dinner

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Christmas Day, those who did not have a place to go or share a meal with gathered at a local church for a holiday treat.

For the 38th time, the Basilica of Saint Peter in Columbia hosted a Christmas dinner for the community.

Volunteers and event organizers spoke with WIS News 10 about how they make this special type of gift possible each year.

