Lexington County coroner identifies man dead in Christmas Eve crash

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a man who died in a two-car crash on Christmas Eve.

The crash happened at approximately 1:03 a.m. on the 1100 block of Main Street.

Fisher said 77-year-old Dwane Zedekiah Sturkie was traveling eastbound on Main Street when a vehicle traveling westbound crossed the center line and hit him head-on.

Sturkie was transported to an area hospital where he later died due to his injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Fisher stated.

The South Congaree Police Department and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

