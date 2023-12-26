SkyView
Lee County firefighters respond to fire caused by burning Christmas boxes

Firefighters said they responded to the fire after 11 a.m. at the 1900 block of Elliott Highway.
Firefighters said they responded to the fire after 11 a.m. at the 1900 block of Elliott Highway.(Lee County Fire-Rescue)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Fire-Rescue responded to a grass/wood fire on Monday caused by what they said was burning Christmas boxes and discarded wrappings.

Firefighters said they responded to the fire after 11 a.m. at the 1900 block of Elliott Highway.

Lee County Fire officials said household items, including Christmas boxes and wrappings, cannot be burned.

To discard these items, firefighters said Lee County Manned Trash sites and convenience centers which will be open Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will resume the regular schedule the next day. Officials also said the City of Bishopville trash pickup will be off schedule by one day.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers linger around today with possible thunder!