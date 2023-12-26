SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lawsuit: 13-year-old suffered serious burns at Myrtle Beach go-kart track

A New Jersey couple is filing suit, saying their daughter was left permanently disfigured after an incident at a Myrtle Beach go-kart track.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A New Jersey couple is filing suit, saying their daughter was left permanently disfigured after an incident at a Myrtle Beach go-kart track.

The couple filed the lawsuit on behalf of their 13-year-old daughter on Dec. 21 against Broadway Grand Prix and its parent company, Lazarus Entertainment Group.

The couple and their daughter were in town in July for a softball tournament when the team went to the Broadway Grand Prix.

On the track, the daughter and another teammate crash, leading to the teen being trapped in a burning go-kart, according to the lawsuit.

The 13-year-old suffered serious burns and is permanently disfigured with years of treatment ahead of her, the lawsuit states.

The couple is accusing Broadway Grand Prix of failing to inspect and supervise the track, failing to inspect the go-karts, not having adequate fire prevention and not having an emergency system in place, among other accusations.

The couple is asking for damages, which include expenses for medical care and treatment of the daughter’s injuries and a jury trial.

The President of Broadway Grand Prix and Lazarus Entertainment Group, Mark Lazarus, gave WMBF News the following comment.

Broadway Grand Prix has no higher priority than the safety of our guests and team members. While we do not comment on potential or pending litigation, Broadway Grand Prix did report the incident to SC LLR per South Carolina Law. They inspected the ride prior to giving authorization to reopen the ride. Our rides are inspected daily and are inspected by SC LLR per state law.

I am proud of the promptness and professionalism our team displayed during this event. Our companies thoughts and prayers are with those affected.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS News 10 is on the scene and saw law enforcement outside of a home in the Ridgeview...
Lexington County deputies execute search warrant in Sequoia Drive
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Jonas, a 17-year-old with developmental disabilities, is facing deportation back to Haiti,...
‘You won’t take my son’: Mom fights to keep adopted son from being deported
Melissa Aguilar of Holly Hill was reported missing by an ex-boyfriend on August 18, a...
New details emerge in case of missing Orangeburg County woman last seen in August
Port said autopsy results for Michelle Murph, 6, and her father, Jason Murph, 42, — which were...
Father, daughter found dead in Calhoun County died of hypothermia, coroner says

Latest News

Masking is recommended by the hospital to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, but not...
Prisma Health restricts children visitation after increased rates of respiratory illnesses
According to their obituaries, services for the pair will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 11...
Funeral arrangements announced for father, daughter found dead in Calhoun County
December is Seasonal Affective Disorder Awareness Month, which aims to bring awareness to the...
How seasonal affective disorder can take a toll on law enforcement officers
December is Seasonal Affective Disorder Awareness Month, which aims to bring awareness to the...
How seasonal affective disorder can take a toll on law enforcement officers
A dog was found more than 10 miles from his home after going missing for about three weeks...
Deployed soldier’s dog found more than 10 miles from Irmo home after going missing