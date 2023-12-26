Lawsuit: 13-year-old suffered serious burns at Myrtle Beach go-kart track

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A New Jersey couple is filing suit, saying their daughter was left permanently disfigured after an incident at a Myrtle Beach go-kart track.

The couple filed the lawsuit on behalf of their 13-year-old daughter on Dec. 21 against Broadway Grand Prix and its parent company, Lazarus Entertainment Group.

The couple and their daughter were in town in July for a softball tournament when the team went to the Broadway Grand Prix.

On the track, the daughter and another teammate crash, leading to the teen being trapped in a burning go-kart, according to the lawsuit.

The 13-year-old suffered serious burns and is permanently disfigured with years of treatment ahead of her, the lawsuit states.

The couple is accusing Broadway Grand Prix of failing to inspect and supervise the track, failing to inspect the go-karts, not having adequate fire prevention and not having an emergency system in place, among other accusations.

The couple is asking for damages, which include expenses for medical care and treatment of the daughter’s injuries and a jury trial.

The President of Broadway Grand Prix and Lazarus Entertainment Group, Mark Lazarus, gave WMBF News the following comment.

Broadway Grand Prix has no higher priority than the safety of our guests and team members. While we do not comment on potential or pending litigation, Broadway Grand Prix did report the incident to SC LLR per South Carolina Law. They inspected the ride prior to giving authorization to reopen the ride. Our rides are inspected daily and are inspected by SC LLR per state law.

I am proud of the promptness and professionalism our team displayed during this event. Our companies thoughts and prayers are with those affected.

