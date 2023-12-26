Active law enforcement presence seen on Sequoia Drive in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A large law enforcement presence was seen in a Lexington County neighborhood.

WIS News 10 is on the scene and saw law enforcement outside of a home in the Ridgeview Subdivision on Sequoia Drive.

After 11 a.m. WIS News 10 received a tip who said they saw officers with shields and guns drawn.

Details are limited at this time.

WIS News 10 reached out to the Lexington Sheriff’s Department but has not heard back yet.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

