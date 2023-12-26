Holiday travelers heading home facing few delays, less traffic congestion

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite an estimated 115 million people traveling this holiday season, the Myrtle Beach International Airport has seen minimal issues regarding traffic, flight delays and flight cancellations.

Traffic flowed smoothly in and out of the airport all day. As expected, there was the occasional surge in cars, but nothing significant enough to cause a traffic backup.

At the pickup and drop off area at the front of the airport, it looked like any other day at MYR. People lined up, waiting for their rides, which naturally created a bit of traffic. As always, though, airport personnel were stationed all along the sidewalk, directing traffic and ensuring people crossed the street safely.

In terms of delays and cancellations, MYR fared very well. Only a handful of flights were delayed coming in to or heading out of MYR, with the delays limited to just a few airlines. Luckily for travelers, no flights headed in or out of Myrtle Beach were canceled the day after Christmas, allowing people to head to the Grand Strand hassle-free.

Stay with WMBF News for the latest on all your holiday travel in and out of the Grand Strand.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.