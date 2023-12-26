SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Heavy rain causes flooding, closures across Upstate, WNC

Flood watch is under way in Mcpherson of downtown Greenville
Flood watch is under way in Mcpherson of downtown Greenville
By Brookley Cromer
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A flood watch is in effect for portions of the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible until 6:00 p.m.

The areas impacted in the Upstate include Central Greenville, Greater Pickens, Greenville Mountains, Northern Spartanburg and Pickens Mountains.

In a Facebook post, the City of Greenville asked residents to be aware of rising flood waters with heavy rain expected throughout the day.

Parts of the Swamp Rabbit Trail are temporarily closed, including the southbound route from Spinks Bridge to South Hudson Street and the River Street underpass.

The city is asking trail users to avoid flooded areas.

Additionally, portions of Wyche Pavilion, Linky Stone Park and Cancer Survivors Park are closed.

Cleveland Park, Cleveland Park Drive and Lakehurst Drive are also closed.

A viewer sent in video of water rushing through McPherson Park in downtown Greenville.

A flood watch is under way in McPherson of Greenville

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas.

A flood watch remains in effect until 6:00 p.m. for Western North Carolina, Eastern Polk County, Greater Rutherford County, Henderson County, Transylvania County, Polk Mountains and Rutherford Mountains.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS News 10 is on the scene and saw law enforcement outside of a home in the Ridgeview...
Lexington County deputies execute search warrant in Sequoia Drive
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Jonas, a 17-year-old with developmental disabilities, is facing deportation back to Haiti,...
‘You won’t take my son’: Mom fights to keep adopted son from being deported
Melissa Aguilar of Holly Hill was reported missing by an ex-boyfriend on August 18, a...
New details emerge in case of missing Orangeburg County woman last seen in August
Port said autopsy results for Michelle Murph, 6, and her father, Jason Murph, 42, — which were...
Father, daughter found dead in Calhoun County died of hypothermia, coroner says

Latest News

Masking is recommended by the hospital to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, but not...
Prisma Health restricts children visitation after increased rates of respiratory illnesses
According to their obituaries, services for the pair will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 11...
Funeral arrangements announced for father, daughter found dead in Calhoun County
December is Seasonal Affective Disorder Awareness Month, which aims to bring awareness to the...
How seasonal affective disorder can take a toll on law enforcement officers
December is Seasonal Affective Disorder Awareness Month, which aims to bring awareness to the...
How seasonal affective disorder can take a toll on law enforcement officers
A dog was found more than 10 miles from his home after going missing for about three weeks...
Deployed soldier’s dog found more than 10 miles from Irmo home after going missing