FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers linger around today with possible thunder!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain potential hangs around for our Tuesday, and rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out either later on!

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

· Lingering showers and thunder possible further into today, with mid 60s for highs.

· We dry up on Wednesday with continued warm weather, as peeks of sun work through cloud cover.

· A great deal of late week sunshine returns to the region.

· Temps drop into Friday with highs back to the low 50s.

First Alert Summary

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Good morning! We have more southern flow today, and that keeps a chance of rain and thunder around. Highs are in the mid 60s with cloudy skies. Around 1-2″ of rain is possible overall from this system, combined with what we picked up yesterday.

WIS (WIS)

Wednesday morning we will see lows in the 50s as rain showers taper off. Eventual peeks of sun breaks through later into tomorrow with mild highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front gets closer, and dry air filters in before the cold air for our Thursday. This cools us down a bit with mid-40s in the morning and highs around the 60 degree mark. For Friday the cold air arrives and lows dip into the mid-30s, as highs only reach the low 50s.

WIS (WIS)

Saturday will be chilly with lows in the low 30s and highs in the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Scattered showers on and off at times. Highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Cloudier skies to some peeks of sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Earlier clouds to more afternoon sunshine. Highs around 61 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Mid-50s with sunny skies.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs around 57 degrees.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.