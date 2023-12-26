SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Family of Oconee Co. deputy shot in head gives Christmas update on his recovery

The family of Cpl. Lucas Watts, the Oconee County deputy who was shot in the head during a pursuit in November, shared an update on Christmas
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of Cpl. Lucas Watts, the Oconee County deputy who was shot in the head during a pursuit in November, shared an update on Christmas, giving details of his recovery and progress.

Watts’ family shared the update in a journal entry on their CaringBridge Page.

Below are excerpts from the journal entry, describing Watts’ family’s experience since he was taken to a rehabilitation facility earlier this month.

We are happy to report that Lucas is receiving the utmost care. Every weekday and half a day on Saturdays, they are working him hard in every type of therapy. Between sessions, he is resting very well. The environment is so supportive not only for him, but also for Haley and Eli and visiting members of our families. Santa even came to visit with real reindeer and Eli got to have his picture taken with them!

Lucas continues to slowly become more alert. Today, he was giving thumbs up when asked if he wanted to see Eli and his nephews and even trying to turn his head in the direction of us talking. We keep reminding ourselves of our marathon pace and trying not to get ahead of ourselves when we wish things were moving quicker. Today’s experience truly brought tears to our eyes to see even just a smidge more of Lucas shining through. Our God is so good and we are so grateful for all He has done. We continue to lean into Him with all our strength for we know He has a greater plan and Lucas is a part of that plan for sure.”

A recovery fund created for Watts and his family has raised over $170,000. Click here to contribute.

RELATED COVERAGE
Suspect charged, identified after deputy shot in Oconee County
‘I saw a dead man come back to life’: Sheriff says ‘miracle’ saved deputy shot in head
Community gathers to hold prayer vigil for injured Oconee Co. deputy
Officials push for bulletproof glass in patrol cars after Oconee Co. deputy shot
Bond denied for man accused of shooting Upstate deputy in head

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS News 10 is on the scene and saw law enforcement outside of a home in the Ridgeview...
Lexington County deputies execute search warrant in Sequoia Drive
At around 10 p.m. Monday, Orangeburg County Fire District (OCFD) responded to a fire at a...
‘You just can’t replace it’: Historic Santee restaurant burns down in Christmas night fire
A Sumter County crash on U.S. 76 has left one person dead and another person hurt.
Fatal crash in Sumter County leaves one dead, one injured
Becky Hill
Co-Author of Murdaugh book halts publishing; Accuses Becky Hill of plagiarism
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane

Latest News

A dog was found more than 10 miles from his home after going missing for about three weeks...
Deployed soldier’s dog found more than 10 miles from Irmo home after going missing
Masking is recommended by the hospital to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, but not...
Prisma Health restricts children visitation after increased rates of respiratory illnesses
According to their obituaries, services for the pair will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 11...
Funeral arrangements announced for father, daughter found dead in Calhoun County
December is Seasonal Affective Disorder Awareness Month, which aims to bring awareness to the...
How seasonal affective disorder can take a toll on law enforcement officers
December is Seasonal Affective Disorder Awareness Month, which aims to bring awareness to the...
How seasonal affective disorder can take a toll on law enforcement officers