Family of Oconee Co. deputy shot in head gives Christmas update on his recovery

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of Cpl. Lucas Watts, the Oconee County deputy who was shot in the head during a pursuit in November, shared an update on Christmas, giving details of his recovery and progress.

Watts’ family shared the update in a journal entry on their CaringBridge Page.

Below are excerpts from the journal entry, describing Watts’ family’s experience since he was taken to a rehabilitation facility earlier this month.

“We are happy to report that Lucas is receiving the utmost care. Every weekday and half a day on Saturdays, they are working him hard in every type of therapy. Between sessions, he is resting very well. The environment is so supportive not only for him, but also for Haley and Eli and visiting members of our families. Santa even came to visit with real reindeer and Eli got to have his picture taken with them!

Lucas continues to slowly become more alert. Today, he was giving thumbs up when asked if he wanted to see Eli and his nephews and even trying to turn his head in the direction of us talking. We keep reminding ourselves of our marathon pace and trying not to get ahead of ourselves when we wish things were moving quicker. Today’s experience truly brought tears to our eyes to see even just a smidge more of Lucas shining through. Our God is so good and we are so grateful for all He has done. We continue to lean into Him with all our strength for we know He has a greater plan and Lucas is a part of that plan for sure.”

A recovery fund created for Watts and his family has raised over $170,000. Click here to contribute.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.