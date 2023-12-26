SkyView
Deployed soldier’s dog found more than 10 miles from Irmo home after going missing

By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A dog was found more than 10 miles from his home after going missing for about three weeks while his military owner is deployed.

According to Homeward Bound Pet Rescue (HBPR), a Pit Bull named Titan went missing from Chinquapin Road on Dec. 7 and was last seen on Dec. 21 at around 4:30 p.m.

Since Titan’s owner is a soldier currently overseas, the dog had been staying with his family on Harbison Blvd.

Several people jumped in to help when Titan went missing, HBPR added.

Linda Provence, the owner of HBPR, put up flyers and knocked on doors looking for the pup.

“Many kind people rode around, hung flyers, put out food, talked to people, set up feeding stations, cameras, searched with drones and shared on social media,” HBPR said.

“One lady even set up a skillet and fried bacon to try to lure him,” Provence said.

Tuesday morning, Titan was found sleeping on another family’s back porch and was able to FaceTime with his owner after the service member’s other family drove down from Charlotte.

“When I drove up the driveway, and saw them with him, they had the owner on Facetime,” Provence stated. “Just seeing his face and seeing that happy dog back with his family. That sort of reward is a thrill for me.”

