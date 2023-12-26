Columbia Metropolitan Airport offers lounge for military community during the holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Waiting for a flight may be draining for some, but for the eligible military community, using the USO Lounge at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, it’s like a home away from home.

The United Service Organizations, also known as the USO is a non-profit corporation that provides live entertainment, social facilities, and other programs to members of the United States Armed Forces and their families

Leslie Gahie has been stationed in Spangdahlem, Germany with the U.S. Air Force for seven months and was excited to use the USO for the first time.

“It makes life easier. I feel like there’s nothing wrong with that. People go out of their way to help other people out and grant it, I’m doing my part and they don’t have to do it. This is also my first time doing this and I’m just getting that experience going,” said Gahie.

The lounge is located in the main terminal of the airport and it provides complimentary services such as snacks, beverages, TVs, lounge chairs, charging areas, and other things while servicemen and women wait for their flight back home. The lounge is also free of charge for those who are eligible to use it while traveling.

WIS News 10 spoke to one marine who is deployed in California, on what it’s like to spend time with families during the holiday season.

“It can be a good thing and a bad thing. Back at the duty station back when you’re doing your work and stuff, you like miss them sometimes. Then when you get to see them on the holidays, it’s all love and then you go back home and it’s like oh wow,” said Jaheem Neals.

Neals said during his trip back home to Columbia, he spent time with his sister and family by going shopping and celebrating the holidays at their home in Summerville.

Leslie also told WIS News 10 that while being at home for the holidays, he went shopping with his siblings and celebrated the holidays with his family in Columbia.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.