Co-Author of Murdaugh book halts publishing; Accuses Becky Hill of plagiarism

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Neil Gordon the co-author of “Behind The Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders,” announced the book will be unpublished and sales will end after accusing co-author and Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill of plagiarism without his knowledge.

According to a press release, Gordon discovered the plagiarism while reviewing thousands of pages of Hill’s e-mails released to reporters through the Freedom of Information Act.

The press release stated Gordon came across an e-mail exchange between Hill and a BBC reporter in which the reporter shared a long excerpt from an upcoming article about the Alex Murdaugh trial on pages 1644 through 1648.

Gordon said he realized Hill lifted the article’s text when he compared it to a 12-page book passage in the Preface, he said was written by Hill.

“When I confronted Becky about this, she admitted she plagiarized the passage due to deadline pressures,” said Gordon. “As a veteran journalist myself, I cannot excuse her behavior, nor can I condone it.”

Gordon said he notified the BBC reporter about Hill’s actions and was told the media outlet’s attorneys are investigating.

“This has blindsided me,” said Gordon. “Journalism has been my life’s work; my credibility and integrity are paramount to everything I do. I can’t be associated with anything like plagiarism and will no longer partner with Becky Hill on any projects. I’d like to apologize to our readers, and publicly to the BBC and the reporter.

WIS News 10 has reached out to Hill and the publisher for comment but has not heard back yet.

Hill was also accused of tampering with the jury during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Hill, however, denied the allegations.

