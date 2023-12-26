SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Basic trainees at Fort Jackson come together for holiday lunch

By Sam Shapiro
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - Many at Fort Jackson who aren’t able to return home over Christmas are being provided with a little taste of home and holiday cheer through the military bases’ annual Christmas lunch.

“We look out for each other; it’s a family-like atmosphere,” said Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Baker.

For decades, soldiers who didn’t go home for the holidays and stayed on Victory Block Leave have gotten to enjoy a festive Christmas lunch with their second family.

In 2023, a team of over 25 volunteers helped prepare enough turkey, ham, crab, salad, eggnog prime and barbeque rib, for over 400 soldiers

“To come here and have a beautiful lunch with all the people that weren’t able to go home on vacation block leave is really special,” said PFC. Sterling Miller

Drill sergeants and higher-ranked personnel serve the Christmas lunch to basic trainees and recent basic trainee graduates. Spending about a dozen Christmas’ away from home himself, Lt. Col. Jonathan Baker was happy to bring his second family together, and this winter, personally serve holiday smiles for the first time.

“Being able to show new soldiers who’ve just signed up those experiences and trying to have it be a positive thing is a great opportunity,” Baker said.

2023 was Loren Soloman’s first Christmas preparing holiday meals for hungry soldiers. He remembers graduating from basic training at Fort Jackson back in the 90s and how the holiday meal made him feel at home away from home.

“I know how it is to be away from home, especially during the holiday time,” Soloman said, “Being able to come in a get a home-cooked meal, just like you’re sitting at your table at home, with the variety and the spread that we have, (is great.)”

Even though it’s not known what will be on the menu in 2024 yet, those who were able to return home will come back to Fort Jackson starting on January 2nd, 2024.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Melissa Aguilar of Holly Hill was reported missing by an ex-boyfriend on August 18, a...
New details emerge in case of missing Orangeburg County woman last seen in August
Jonas, a 17-year-old with developmental disabilities, is facing deportation back to Haiti,...
‘You won’t take my son’: Mom fights to keep adopted son from being deported
Port said autopsy results for Michelle Murph, 6, and her father, Jason Murph, 42, — which were...
Father, daughter found dead in Calhoun County died of hypothermia, coroner says
The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating Tamara Wilson who...
Missing woman found dead on Two Notch Road inside car

Latest News

Lafayette is a 3-year-old redbone coonhound at Final Victory Animal Rescue
Primetime Pups: Meet the adoptable dog of the week - “Lafayette”
Columbia Metropolitan Airport offers lounge for military community during the holidays
Columbia Metropolitan Airport offers lounge for military community during the holidays
The last full moon in 2023 will appear on Christmas Day.
Last full moon of the year appears on Christmas Day
Before issuing the permit, veterinary officials made certain the reindeer met all entry...
USDA clears Santa’s reindeer to legally enter the U.S. for Christmas deliveries