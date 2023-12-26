Basic trainees at Fort Jackson come together for holiday lunch

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - Many at Fort Jackson who aren’t able to return home over Christmas are being provided with a little taste of home and holiday cheer through the military bases’ annual Christmas lunch.

“We look out for each other; it’s a family-like atmosphere,” said Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Baker.

For decades, soldiers who didn’t go home for the holidays and stayed on Victory Block Leave have gotten to enjoy a festive Christmas lunch with their second family.

In 2023, a team of over 25 volunteers helped prepare enough turkey, ham, crab, salad, eggnog prime and barbeque rib, for over 400 soldiers

“To come here and have a beautiful lunch with all the people that weren’t able to go home on vacation block leave is really special,” said PFC. Sterling Miller

Drill sergeants and higher-ranked personnel serve the Christmas lunch to basic trainees and recent basic trainee graduates. Spending about a dozen Christmas’ away from home himself, Lt. Col. Jonathan Baker was happy to bring his second family together, and this winter, personally serve holiday smiles for the first time.

“Being able to show new soldiers who’ve just signed up those experiences and trying to have it be a positive thing is a great opportunity,” Baker said.

2023 was Loren Soloman’s first Christmas preparing holiday meals for hungry soldiers. He remembers graduating from basic training at Fort Jackson back in the 90s and how the holiday meal made him feel at home away from home.

“I know how it is to be away from home, especially during the holiday time,” Soloman said, “Being able to come in a get a home-cooked meal, just like you’re sitting at your table at home, with the variety and the spread that we have, (is great.)”

Even though it’s not known what will be on the menu in 2024 yet, those who were able to return home will come back to Fort Jackson starting on January 2nd, 2024.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.