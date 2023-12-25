Sumter Police finds man shot dead inside a car

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police says a man was shot dead inside a car on Friday night.

According to the police department, officers responded to the area outside of a Manning Avenue business and nearby nightclub at around 9:30 P.M., where they found that 21-year-old Jamal Ta’Rek Thames had been shot and killed inside a parked car.

A number of shell castings were found nearby, police say.

Sumter Police says no one with information about what transpired came forward to speak with officers after they arrived.

However, preliminary information indicates that a fight broke out prior to the shooting.

An autopsy for Thames, who lived on Meadowbrook Road in Sumter, has been scheduled by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about what may have happened is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

