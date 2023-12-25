Rare procedure helps young girl find her voice after congenital condition left her unable to speak

(CNN) - One 9-year-old girl in Oregon is especially thankful this Christmas, not for toys, but for new vocal cords.

She was born with a rare congenital condition. Her airways and vocal cords were almost completely blocked, leaving her unable to speak.

Now a rare and complicated procedure is helping her find her voice for the very first time.

“Do you want one scope or two scoops?” Lucero Diaz asked her daughter Delayza.

“One scoop,” Delayza replied.

Diaz is practicing how to use her new vocal cords.

Delayza was born with a rare disorder called VACTERL association, which can cause problems throughout the body.

“Basically, this whole area from here to here,” Derek Lam, her doctor at Oregon Health and Science University, showed on a model. “Including just below the vocal cords, in Delayza was not formed normally … the vocal cords were present but there was just no opening between them.”

Delayza learned to communicate using her tongue and cheeks to make sounds and form words, known as buccal speech.

“She was thriving like any, any other little girl. Except, of course, she had no voice through any of that time,” Lam said.

But last year, Delayza and her family decided to go ahead with a complex and rare procedure they’d been talking about with Lam for years reconstructive surgery to open her vocal cords.

Her mom was nervous.

“I thought she wasn’t ready yet. But she was,” Diaz said.

As part of the procedure, Lam would cut part of the bottom of the voice box and top of the windpipe. He then drilled out an opening between the vocal cords.

“And then add more cartilage borrowed from her ribs to make this part wider, and then connect up the bottom part of her windpipe to the reconstructed voice box,” Lam said.

Delayza wasn’t able to speak with her vocal cords right away.

But after months of therapy, her new voice emerged.

“Something that for the rest of us is unconscious, for her, she’s had to learn to use her vocal cords,” Lam said.

Delayza is continuing to do exercises to improve her voice and she still often uses what she and her mom call her squeaky voice because it’s easier.

Though she’s been through a lot, Delayza has a message for other kids who may be facing challenges.

“Delayza said don’t be scared,” Diaz said for her daughter. “That everything’s going to be OK.”

After years without working vocal cords, she can now use hers to say some of the most important things.

“Love you,” Delayza said to her mother.

“I love you too,” Diaz responded.

Delayza’s doctor says her positive spirit is a big reason why she has been so successful.

