SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘Make people happy’: Gaston Co. Santa receives new kidney after years of waiting

Joe Greene has served as the Santa at the 161 Flea Market for more than 20 years.
Joe Greene has served as the Santa at the 161 Flea Market for more than 20 years.
By Luke Tucker and Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Santa Claus is coming to town with a new kidney this year, nearly half a decade after learning one of his was failing.

Joe Greene, who has served for more than 20 years as the Santa at the 161 Flea Market in Gaston County, called Christmas one of his “most treasured times of the year.”

“That’s just what’s in my heart is to make people happy,” he said through Atrium Health.

Greene learned of his kidney failure in 2019, and after meeting with doctors, developed a care plan until he could get a kidney. In a 2022 interview, he said that at one point, he thought he had a donor but it fell through.

Earlier this year, he received the transplant after a family friend secretly underwent tests to find out if she was a match.

“You never think you’re going to operate on Santa Claus, but we are excited that we are able to help him get back to feeling better to share his joy with the world,” Dr. Roger Denny said.

Now months removed from his surgery, Atrium said Greene is “feeling healthy and making children’s spirits bright again.”

He has returned to his post as the flea market’s Santa, and can be visited from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday and Sunday. In addition to photo ops with Saint Nick, the market also has a “Santa Express” train ride, a gingerbread house and the Grinch mobile.

Currently, more than 90,000 Americans are awaiting a kidney donation, according to Donate Life. To learn about becoming a living donor, visit Atrium Health’s website.

Related: Santa makes Christmas list of his own, asks for kidney donation

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Aguilar of Holly Hill was reported missing by an ex-boyfriend on August 18, a...
New details emerge in case of missing Orangeburg County woman last seen in August
Port said autopsy results for Michelle Murph, 6, and her father, Jason Murph, 42, — which were...
Father, daughter found dead in Calhoun County died of hypothermia, coroner says
From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Murder charge added in missing Aiken County mom’s case
Officials say they closed the heavily-traveled bridge on Thursday after realizing that the...
I-20 westbound bridge over Wateree River reopens after repairs, SCDOT says
Children around the world are eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival on Christmas.
Military command is tracking Santa, and everyone can follow along

Latest News

The Kirkley Family celebrates Christmas at home in Lancaster, South Carolina, after spending...
SC family celebrates Christmas at home after 180 days in the NICU
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken Co. Christmas Eve shooting victim ID’d; suspect on the run
Air crews with the United States Coast Guard are conducting a search after a man went...
Coast guard searching for overboard man off Charleston coast
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney looks on before an NCAA college football game against...
Clemson begins Gator Bowl practice in Florida