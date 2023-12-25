SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Coast guard searching for overboard man off Charleston coast

By Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Coast Guard has called off the search for a man who went overboard on a cruise ship.

The Vision of the Seas cruise ship was 127 miles east of Charleston Sunday when the 41-year-old man went overboard.

Coast Guard officials suspended the search just after 7 p.m. Sunday saying they had searched more than 1,625 square miles in eight hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Aguilar of Holly Hill was reported missing by an ex-boyfriend on August 18, a...
New details emerge in case of missing Orangeburg County woman last seen in August
Port said autopsy results for Michelle Murph, 6, and her father, Jason Murph, 42, — which were...
Father, daughter found dead in Calhoun County died of hypothermia, coroner says
From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Murder charge added in missing Aiken County mom’s case
Officials say they closed the heavily-traveled bridge on Thursday after realizing that the...
I-20 westbound bridge over Wateree River reopens after repairs, SCDOT says
Children around the world are eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival on Christmas.
Military command is tracking Santa, and everyone can follow along