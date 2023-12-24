SkyView
Tesla recalls more than 120,000 cars whose doors may open in crash

FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership, April 26, 2020, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(CNN) - Tesla is recalling more than 120,000 of its vehicles because the unlocked doors may unlatch and open during a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the defect affects some Model S and X vehicles with model years 2021 through 2023.

Tesla says it first became aware of the issue during a routine crash test earlier this month. The automaker says it is not aware of any injuries as a result of the defect.

Owners will be notified by mail by mid-February.

Tesla also released an over-the-air software update for the affected cars.

This recall comes a week after Tesla recalled nearly 2 million cars to limit the use of its autopilot feature.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

