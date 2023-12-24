FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Showers continue tonight into Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More chances of rain are expected throughout the night tonight with some rumbles of thunder possible too.

First Alert Headlines

· 100% chance of rain tonight, some thunder possible too.

· Lingering showers and thunder possible for Tuesday with mid 60s for highs.

· We dry up Wednesday but still have cloudy skies with continued warm weather.

· Temps drop into Friday with highs in the low 50s.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

First Alert Summary

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! We have rain showers for the rest of the night tonight. A warm front is to our north and we see some instability in the atmosphere that could lead to a few storms tonight, just a couple rumbles of thunder are possible. Lows are mild with upper 50s, with a 100% chance of rain.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

We have more southern flow Tuesday and that keeps a 70% chance of rain and thunder around. Highs are in the mid 60s with cloudy skies. Around 1-2″ of rain is possible from this system with a few locations near 3″ possible. We remain mild with upper 50s and cloudy skies.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Wednesday morning we have mid 50s and a 50% chance of rain but the showers taper off for Wednesday, but the clouds remain. Highs are still mild with mid 60s.

wis (WIS)

A cold front nears and dry air filters in before the cold air. This cools us down a bit with mid 40s in the morning and highs reach the low 60s Thursday.

wis (WIS)

Friday the cold air arrives and lows dip into the mid 30s and highs reach the low 50s. Saturday will be chilly with lows in the low 30s and highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Tonight: 100% chance of rain with mild temps in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers on and off throughout the day. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies. Highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Highs near 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday: Low 30s in the morning and mid 50s by the afternoon.

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.