FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain returns to the Midlands by Christmas afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re dry through Christmas morning, before rain arrives with our next storm system.

First Alert Headlines

· Warm and dry to end the weekend.

· Rain returns tomorrow afternoon!

· A cool finish to 2023.

First Alert Summary

After a nice start to the holiday weekend, we’ve got another pleasant day on tap for the Midlands! Cloud cover will slowly increase, with skies becoming mostly cloudy by this afternoon. It’ll be another warm one, with highs in the upper-60s.

Even on Christmas morning, we’ll be waking up dry. By lunchtime and the afternoon, that’s when our next round of rain will arrive. Showers will hang with us through the rest of Christmas Day and into Tuesday. By Tuesday evening, we’ll finally begin to dry out.

After this disturbance blows through, it’ll help us cool off for the last week of 2023. Looking ahead to New Years weekend, we’ll be cool. High temperatures will only hit the low-50s. Morning lows will fall below-freezing once again.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper-60s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Lows fall to around 50 degrees.

Christmas Day: Widespread showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Rounds of rain, especially before lunchtime. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the upper-60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the upper-50s.

