Loaded guns and drugs found in baby’s crib, police say

Javeon Cox was charged with drug dealing and possession of a firearm.
By WFIE Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:30 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – Officers in Indiana found two loaded guns and drugs in a baby’s crib while searching the home of a man who was out of jail on bond.

Police said they had a search warrant for Javeon Cox’s home, but when they arrived he was getting into the passenger seat of a car.

Officers stopped the car which smelled like marijuana, authorities said.

According to police, officers found drugs and a child inside the car. When Cox was taken to jail, officials discovered he was hiding pills and had $549.

He was charged with drug dealing and possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

