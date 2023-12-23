Late mail deliveries raise concern for Elgin residents

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Residents who get their mail from the Elgin Post Office have been concerned with how long some of their mail has been taking to get to them.

One mail carrier who works there said staffing shortages are playing into the problem.

Many people who live in the Old Farm Circle community tell me they’re angry about the mail not being delivered on time.

“It’s very concerning,” said Elgin resident Chris Drake Jr. “Somethings got to change.”

Chris Drake Jr. said his mom is diabetic and relies on the Elgin Post Office to deliver insulin on time and since the medicine went close to a week unrefrigerated, the insulin became unusable, so they had to have it reshipped twice.

“The package was opened, all the ice packs were taken out of the package, and it was insulin for her diabetes,” Drake Jr. said. “They ended up resending the package and that package that got to us was not even cold. It was warm and they told her don’t use it because once it’s warm, it can’t be used.”

Others who live at Old Farm Circle have experienced different mail issues.

Elgin resident James Proxee said he did recently receive a batch of mail, but most of it was not his.

“[There was a] quarter of a box of mail in there and one piece in mine and there’s like four to five other neighbor’s mail in there with me,” Proxee said, “I had to take the time a and put it in other people’s boxes and that’s really not my job.”

Lugoff resident, Robby Rogers said his wife works at the Elgin Post Office and she worked 145 hours in just two weeks this December, including 37 hours of overtime in just one week.

Rogers said his wife was so frustrated she walked out on the job and the post office is now bringing in workers from other states who are not familiar with the local routes.

“They have brought people in from Florida and Georgia to help run the routes; how are you going to come and run routes you don’t even know the area,” Rogers said. “It’s going to take you time to run them.”

In a written statement, USPS said they’ve been working to get all deliveries out on time this holiday season. They also said how they would expand resources to ensure delivery remains consistent and reliable.

Their full statement says:

“The Postal Service is in the midst of its busiest time of year. Our employees are working tirelessly to deliver the holidays for our customers. Regarding delivery of mail and packages, the Elgin Post Office is delivering all items received each day. Quite naturally, our volume has increased, which it typical for this season and it is what we prepare for well in advance. The Postal Service, like almost all businesses, faces intermittent staffing issues, but we are continuing to hire on an ongoing basis and we are able to flex our resources to ensure delivery remains consistent and reliable. Our goal is to always deliver mail and packages in the best condition possible and we take steps to meet that goal. If customers receive items in poor or damaged condition, they have a variety of options for notifying the Postal Service, including contacting a supervisor or manager at their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS ( 1-800-275-8777 ), or visiting our website at www.usps.com/help.”

