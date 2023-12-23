Fort Jackson basic trainees visit Camp Cole over holiday break

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thousands of soldiers left last week after spending 10 weeks of basic training at Fort Jackson to head home for the holidays, but not everyone is heading out for Christmas.

Those staying in Columbia got to visit Camp Cole — an area that can be reserved as a camp or retreat in the Eastover area — on Friday.

Camp Cole was originally created in 2021 as a way to serve those with illnesses, disabilities and other life challenges.

While there, the soldiers took part in activities like fishing, playing basketball and games together.

“To be able to provide this experience for our service members, its important for them to know that their community supports them, their community is behind them and we’re just here to make sure that we’re behind them and we’re just here to provide them with that festive cheer,” Katie Kennedy, Senior Operations and Programs Manager for the USO said.

Fort Jackson is also working with community members and businesses to keep the holiday spirit for the trainees through Dec. 30.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.