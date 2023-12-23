SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain returns to the Midlands by Christmas afternoon

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Dry and warm this weekend, before rain showers arrive on Christmas Day.

First Alert Headlines

· Warm and dry this weekend!

· Rain returns on Christmas Day.

· Much cooler at the end of next week.

First Alert Summary

Thankfully, even though rain returns to the Midlands Christmas Day, we’ve got a nice weekend to enjoy first! To start, cloud cover from this morning will clear out, giving us lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-60s. We’ll have another nice day for Christmas Eve, with highs in the mid and upper-60s.

Even on Christmas morning, we’ll be waking up dry. Once lunchtime and the afternoon rolls around, that’s when our next round of rain will arrive. Showers will hang with us through the rest of Christmas Day and into Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon, we’ll finally begin to dry out.

After this disturbance blows through, it’ll help us cool off for the last week of 2023. Looking ahead to New Years weekend, we’ll be cool. High temperatures will only hit the low-50s. Around New Years Day we’ll be tracking our next disturbance.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Clearing skies, with plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Chilly, with lows in the upper-30s.

Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid and upper-60s.

Christmas Day: Widespread showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Rounds of rain, especially before lunchtime. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the upper-60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Highs in the mid-60s.

