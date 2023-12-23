SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Father, daughter found dead in Calhoun County died of hypothermia, coroner says

Port said autopsy results for Michelle Murph, 6, and her father, Jason Murph, 42, — which were...
Port said autopsy results for Michelle Murph, 6, and her father, Jason Murph, 42, — which were conducted Friday — were inconclusive, but he made the determination based on weather elements.(Quentin Murph via WIS)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A father and daughter who were found dead after going missing died of hypothermia, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.

Porth said autopsy results for Michelle Murph, 6, and her father, Jason Murph, 42, — which were conducted Friday — were inconclusive, but he made the determination based on weather elements.

The pair had no suspicious injuries and no foul play is suspected.

Michelle and Jason Murph were reported missing on Sunday, Dec. 17 and found dead near their crashed truck in Calhoun County on Monday, Dec. 18.

The truck was found in a field off of Lavender Lane damaged and burned, while K9 units found the victims between 30 to 50 yards to the right of the truck, officials said.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth, autopsies have been scheduled for Friday for...
Video, second report reveal new details in disappearance of Columbia father, daughter
SCDOT confirmed crews are currently being sent for emergency repairs while a detour is being...
Closed I-20 Wateree Bridge to be fixed by Thursday, SCDOT says
Ricky Green
Gov. McMaster orders flags at half-staff in honor of late correctional officer
New details have been revealed in the incident report of a man who was found dead alongside...
‘She could hear their child yelling’: Report details moments leading up to father, daughter disappearance
Police Lights Generic
1 dead in West Columbia car crash

Latest News

Melissa Aguilar of Holly Hill was reported missing by an ex-boyfriend on August 18, a...
New details emerge in case of missing Orangeburg County woman last seen in August
Elgin Post Office
Late mail deliveries raise concern for Elgin residents
Before issuing the permit, veterinary officials made certain the reindeer met all entry...
USDA clears Santa’s reindeer to legally enter the U.S. for Christmas deliveries
Basic trainees staying in Columbia got to visit Camp Cole — an area that can be reserved as a...
Fort Jackson basic trainees visit Camp Cole over holiday break