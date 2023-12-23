Father, daughter found dead in Calhoun County died of hypothermia, coroner says

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A father and daughter who were found dead after going missing died of hypothermia, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.

Porth said autopsy results for Michelle Murph, 6, and her father, Jason Murph, 42, — which were conducted Friday — were inconclusive, but he made the determination based on weather elements.

The pair had no suspicious injuries and no foul play is suspected.

Michelle and Jason Murph were reported missing on Sunday, Dec. 17 and found dead near their crashed truck in Calhoun County on Monday, Dec. 18.

The truck was found in a field off of Lavender Lane damaged and burned, while K9 units found the victims between 30 to 50 yards to the right of the truck, officials said.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.