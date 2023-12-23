SkyView
Cost of '12 days of Christmas' hits record high

This holiday season, the price of services overall has increased while the price of goods has slowed.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:25 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) – The PNC Christmas Price Index is a light-hearted take on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index.

Except the Christmas Price Index measures true love’s gifts, as outlined in the classic holiday carol, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

Overall, those have increased to a little more than $46,000 this year, but some costs remained the same.

Those include the cost of four calling birds, five gold rings, seven swans-a-swimming, eight maids-a-milking and nine ladies dancing.

This holiday season, the price of services overall has increased while the price of goods has slowed.

The pear tree will cost 15% more this Christmas, but at least the price of a partridge did not change.

