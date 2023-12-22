SkyView
Man sentenced to 30 years for Richland County murder

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a Richland County murder.

Jerod D. Goodwin was found guilty of killing Genesis Williams.

Williams, 28, was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, after deputies found him on Dominion Drive shot in the lower body and lying in the road on Aug. 15, according to officials.

The investigation revealed Williams and Goodwin began arguing after they left a club they had been at together.

Goodwin was arrested again in a separate case on Nov. 1 after deputies responded to a call where the victim claimed he unlawfully entered their home and pointed a weapon at them and another person after a verbal argument.

Sheriff Leon Lott said Goodwin was out on bond at the time for Williams’ murder.

In addition to being sentenced for Williams’ murder, Goodwin was also sentenced to three years for the use of a vehicle without the owner’s consent and five years for the possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

All three sentences will run concurrently, according to Judge Jocelyn Newman.

