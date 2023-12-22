Law enforcement warns community members about ‘jugging’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “Jugging” is a type of theft happening all over the United States, including in the Lowcountry.

It’s when someone watches you enter and leave a bank, then they follow you to your next stop, and when you go inside another location such as a store, they break into your car and steal the cash.

Police in the Tri-County area have seen it happen whether a vehicle is locked or not, as windows have been smashed for thieves to be able to get in and steal the money.

Johns Island resident David Hood fell victim to jugging a few months ago.

“I went into the bank that morning and withdrew a large amount of cash,” Hood said. “I put it in my pocket and walked out to my vehicle. I got in my vehicle and locked it and put the money away. I drove straight to my office and went inside to go to work and I came out an hour and 45 minutes later and my truck had been broken into, they smashed the rear window.”

Hood explained how the thief or thieves left behind all other items of value and knew exactly where to find his envelope full of cash.

Captain Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department wants community members to know how to avoid falling victim to this crime. He said three jugging incidents have occurred in the town this year.

“Just be aware that people could be watching you,” Hirsch said. “If you have to stop somewhere like if you’re going to get lunch or going to shop, just take that cash with you. Don’t leave the money in the vehicle and when you’re driving if you think you notice a vehicle following you, contact us and let us investigate because this stuff is happening.”

He explained how security camera footage can be crucial in tracking down these criminals, but other challenges come into play.

“A lot of times license plates are obscured, or it could be a rental vehicle,” Hirsch said. “The individuals who are doing this are taking precautions, so they don’t get caught.”

After this experience, Hood said he’s learned that you must pay attention to everything happening around you.

“I just keep my head more on a swivel,” he said. “Accidents can happen and people take advantage of everybody anytime they can.”

Police encourage you to be extra aware of your surroundings and say you can never be too careful. Give law enforcement a call if you suspect you’re being followed.

