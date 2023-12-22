House fire on Club Road displaces 5 before holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) responded to a fire Thursday night which left five adults without a home.

According to CRFD, their first shift crews were dispatched to a home in flames on Club Road shortly before 10 p.m.

The crews were able to extinguish the fire. The five adults living in the home were not hurt.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire, CRFD added.

