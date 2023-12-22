SkyView
A hippopotamus for Christmas: Zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo

Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!
Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!(Tanganyika Wildlife Park)
By Jeffrey Lutz and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - An animal zoo and safari park in Kansas has introduced its newborn pygmy hippopotamus.

The Tanganyika Wildlife Park announced the 13-pound male calf was born on Dec. 14. His parents, Posie and Pluto, came to the zoo from different zoological facilities in Florida and have become key in safeguarding the critically endangered species.

The park said the birth of the calf is important since there is a strong need for male hippos in the breeding program, which is designed in hopes of preserving the species. Currently, it is reported that there are fewer than 3,000 known pygmy hippos worldwide.

Posie and Pluto, the only pygmy hippo parents in Kansas, have lived at Tanganyika since 2014. This latest addition to their family marks their fourth calf. The parents’ other calves include Nessie in 2017, Yeti in 209 and Link in 2021.

Guests can visit the family in their habitat during the park’s operating season from March through November and even have the chance to feed them carrots during the park’s daily Hippo Feed.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

