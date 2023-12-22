GRAPHIC: New details, video released in deadly undercover drug deal in Greenville County

WARNING: Video contains graphic content and graphic language. Viewer discretion advised.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage from a deadly deputy-involved shooting that stemmed from a Homeland Security investigation.

Greenville County’s SWAT team was called to provide security for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) during an undercover drug deal on Carver Street on Nov. 7. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released a briefing about the incident on Friday.

Investigators said the suspect, 36-year-old Justin McCarrell, arrived on scene and was met by undercover DHS agents. One of the agents stepped outside the home and McCarrell reportedly closed the door and locked it, leaving him inside with the second undercover agent.

SWAT team members reportedly heard the commotion and when they confronted the suspect, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said McCarrell pointed a loaded 9mm pistol and was shot by a deputy.

After being struck, deputies said McCarrell dropped the firearm but refused to comply with law enforcement so a deputy deployed a Taser. Body camera footage shows multiple deputies and a Homeland Security agent struggling to detain him on the ground.

McCarrell died after being transported to the hospital.

An internal investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office determined the deputy was justified in using deadly force.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is conducting an independent investigation, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings. The 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is also investigating.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

