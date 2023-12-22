SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry & mild conditions hang on into the holiday weekend!

Here's your holiday weekend forecast.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Here’s your holiday weekend forecast.

First Alert Headlines

- Mid and upper 20s for our Thursday morning, but we rebound into the upper 50s this afternoon.

- Warmer temps on track for the weekend, with low to mid 60s for highs.

- We’re tracking some rain chances for Christmas day and the after as well!

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! We are starting out the day cold again, with mid and upper 20s. Highs reach the upper 50s with limited clouds mixing in during the day. High pressure is moving slightly east of us.

By Friday we have the high going over New England, but it still controls our weather pattern. Expect lows near 30-32, and highs in the upper 50s again, with earlier clouds clearing up more for the afternoon.

On Saturday and Sunday we have highs in the low to mid-60s with partly cloudy skies overall, with more clouds late into Sunday.

Our next system is approaching from the west for Christmas Day, and that increases our chances for rain to 50% for the moment, especially in the afternoon and evening. There’s a slightly better chance of rain potential for Tuesday of next week as well. Stay tuned!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Morning lows are in the low 30s and highs reach the upper 50s, with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday: A good deal of sun as highs reach the low 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with mid-60s for highs.

Christmas Day: Cloudier skies with the potential of showers into the afternoon. Highs are in the mid-60s.

Tuesday:

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

