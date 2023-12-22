SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Family of missing Columbia man searching for answers

27-year-old Morgan Duncan is a vulnerable missing adult.
27-year-old Morgan Duncan is a vulnerable missing adult.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a Columbia man who has been missing for more than a month is searching for answers.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reported that Morgan Duncan, 27, was last seen Nov. 28 at his home on Springtree Drive.

Morgan’s mother, La’Tanza Duncan, described Duncan as “one of the sweetest, kindest people you’d ever meet” who has a “beautiful, infectious smile.”

“It’s a mystery to us what has happened,” Duncan’s mother added. “I’m living this nightmare. And, my family is too. We just want to figure out what happened to Morgan and where he is and bring him home.”

He is also in need of prescribed medication. Duncan’s mother stated that he “was diagnosed with schizophrenia” and that the medication “helps him control some of the symptoms of the disease.”

His family is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information about Duncan’s whereabouts.

Duncan’s mother urges the public: “If you know something, I don’t care how small you think it is, please call the sheriff’s department. We just want to make sure Morgan gets to see his daughter again. That I get to see my son again.”

Anyone with information about his disappearance is encouraged to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCDOT confirmed crews are currently being sent for emergency repairs while a detour is being...
Closed I-20 Wateree Bridge to be fixed by Thursday, SCDOT says
According to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth, autopsies have been scheduled for Friday for...
Video, second report reveal new details in disappearance of Columbia father, daughter
Ricky Green
Gov. McMaster orders flags at half-staff in honor of late correctional officer
New details have been revealed in the incident report of a man who was found dead alongside...
‘She could hear their child yelling’: Report details moments leading up to father, daughter disappearance
Police Lights Generic
1 dead in West Columbia car crash

Latest News

Crews work around the clock to repair Kershaw County bridge
Crews working around the clock to repair ‘settled’ Kershaw County bridge
Crews work around the clock to repair Kershaw County bridge
Crews working around the clock to repair Kershaw County bridge
The family of a Columbia man who has been missing for more than a month is searching for answers.
Mother asks for public's help finding her missing son
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
Shandon Floyd's Death Ruled 'Not a Homicide'