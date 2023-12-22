Family of missing Columbia man searching for answers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a Columbia man who has been missing for more than a month is searching for answers.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reported that Morgan Duncan, 27, was last seen Nov. 28 at his home on Springtree Drive.

Morgan’s mother, La’Tanza Duncan, described Duncan as “one of the sweetest, kindest people you’d ever meet” who has a “beautiful, infectious smile.”

“It’s a mystery to us what has happened,” Duncan’s mother added. “I’m living this nightmare. And, my family is too. We just want to figure out what happened to Morgan and where he is and bring him home.”

He is also in need of prescribed medication. Duncan’s mother stated that he “was diagnosed with schizophrenia” and that the medication “helps him control some of the symptoms of the disease.”

His family is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information about Duncan’s whereabouts.

Duncan’s mother urges the public: “If you know something, I don’t care how small you think it is, please call the sheriff’s department. We just want to make sure Morgan gets to see his daughter again. That I get to see my son again.”

Anyone with information about his disappearance is encouraged to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.