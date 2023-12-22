SkyView
Experience Unity Through The Birdwalkers’ Melodies

Get ready to dive into the world of Paisley, Laurel, Kat, and Madilyn - -as they unravel the magic& bond behind their music.
By Jamal Goss
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This morning we are sitting down exclusively with the sensational quartet, Paisley and the Birdwalkers!

Get ready to dive into the world of Paisley and Laurel joined us on Sunrise -as they unravel the magic behind their music and the extraordinary bond that fuels their creativity.

Watch their interview and live performance on Sunrise Sitdown.

