Experience Unity Through The Birdwalkers’ Melodies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This morning we are sitting down exclusively with the sensational quartet, Paisley and the Birdwalkers!

Get ready to dive into the world of Paisley and Laurel joined us on Sunrise -as they unravel the magic behind their music and the extraordinary bond that fuels their creativity.

Watch their interview and live performance on Sunrise Sitdown.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.