‘Everyone is invited’: Local non-profit holds Christmas Eve giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The local nonprofit, Sally R. Brasley Foundation, is working to make sure that everyone has something under the tree this year.

They’re hosting the Days Before Christmas Giveaway.

Everyone is invited, all that they ask is for you register in advance at https://thebrasleyfoundation.com

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.