‘Everyone is invited’: Local non-profit holds Christmas Eve giveaway

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The local nonprofit, Sally R. Brasley Foundation, is working to make sure that everyone has something under the tree this year.

They’re hosting the Days Before Christmas Giveaway.

Everyone is invited, all that they ask is for you register in advance at https://thebrasleyfoundation.com

