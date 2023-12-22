SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Did you feel it? 2.2 magnitude earthquake reported east of Elgin

3.5 mi ESE of Elgin, South Carolina
3.5 mi ESE of Elgin, South Carolina(USGS)
By Maggie Brown
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey this morning around 3 a.m. near Elgin.

The earthquake was reported around 3.5 miles east southeast of Elgin and 17 miles east northeast of Forest Acres, the USGS report says.

Several residents in the area reported they could feel the earthquake. At least one resident in the Irmo area and residents in Blythewood and Lugoff reported to the USGS they felt the quake Friday morning.

At around 12 a.m. on Friday a smaller earthquake was reported near Jenkinsville, which is around 30 miles away from Elgin. That earthquake was more than 6 kilometers in depth while the Elgin earthquake was only 2.7 kilometers.

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake is considered minor. Usually, the quake is not felt. If it is felt the effects are minor. Millions of low-magnitude earthquakes are recorded each year.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCDOT confirmed crews are currently being sent for emergency repairs while a detour is being...
Part of I-20 on Wateree Bridge temporarily shut down for emergency repairs
Ricky Green
Gov. McMaster orders flags at half-staff in honor of late correctional officer
According to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth, autopsies have been scheduled for Friday for...
Video, second report reveal new details in disappearance of Columbia father, daughter
New details have been revealed in the incident report of a man who was found dead alongside...
‘She could hear their child yelling’: Report details moments leading up to father, daughter disappearance
Police Lights Generic
1 dead in West Columbia car crash

Latest News

SCDOT confirmed crews are currently being sent for emergency repairs while a detour is being...
Part of I-20 on Wateree Bridge temporarily shut down for emergency repairs
S.C. Department of Transportation workers are making emergency repairs on an I-20 bridge over...
Wateree River bridge remains closed for emergency repairs
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry & mild conditions hang on into the holiday weekend!
Here's your holiday weekend forecast
Dry & mild conditions hang on into the holiday weekend