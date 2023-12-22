Did you feel it? 2.2 magnitude earthquake reported east of Elgin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey this morning around 3 a.m. near Elgin.

The earthquake was reported around 3.5 miles east southeast of Elgin and 17 miles east northeast of Forest Acres, the USGS report says.

Several residents in the area reported they could feel the earthquake. At least one resident in the Irmo area and residents in Blythewood and Lugoff reported to the USGS they felt the quake Friday morning.

At around 12 a.m. on Friday a smaller earthquake was reported near Jenkinsville, which is around 30 miles away from Elgin. That earthquake was more than 6 kilometers in depth while the Elgin earthquake was only 2.7 kilometers.

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake is considered minor. Usually, the quake is not felt. If it is felt the effects are minor. Millions of low-magnitude earthquakes are recorded each year.

