Crews working around the clock to repair ‘settled’ Kershaw County bridge

SCDOT says it hopes to have the bridge repaired by next week.
By Jalen Tart
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Crews are working day and night, through the holiday season, to repair a bridge on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they expect the Wateree Bridge near Lugoff to be repaired by next week. The state says they are using all of their resources to repair the bridge.

In the meantime, drivers headed westbound toward Columbia on I-20 have to get off at U.S. Highway 521, turn left at Aaron Claw Drive before Camden, then turn left again on U.S. Highway 601. Drivers will then need to get back on to I-20 at Exit 92.

“Safety is SCDOT’s number one priority,” said Ginny Jones, director of the office of engineering support. “When it was discovered that the bridge needed repaired, [we] responded as quickly as possible so that they can open the road back up and people can continue their holiday travel.”

Crews are working to stabilize the bridge from underneath, Jones said.

The state regularly inspects state-owned bridges. WIS News 10 asked for the inspection report for the Wateree Bridge and was told we would not have it until next week.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

