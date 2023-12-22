Body of drill sergeant found dead at Fort Jackson arrives in Alabama

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a drill sergeant stationed at Fort Jackson is expected to arrive in Alabama at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport on Friday.

A spokes person for the airport said the Southwest flight carrying 34-year-old Staff Sgt. Allen M. Burtram is expected to land at 4:55 p.m.

Burtram — who was with 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment — was found by unit members shortly after he failed to report for work on Dec. 8.

He was the second drill sergeant found dead on the U.S. Army post within two weeks.

Staff Sgt. Zachary L. Melton, 30, with the 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, was found unresponsive in his car by unit personnel after he failed to report for work on Dec. 16.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.