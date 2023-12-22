SkyView
Body of drill sergeant found dead at Fort Jackson arrives in Alabama

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a drill sergeant stationed at Fort Jackson is expected to arrive in Alabama at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport on Friday.

A spokes person for the airport said the Southwest flight carrying 34-year-old Staff Sgt. Allen M. Burtram is expected to land at 4:55 p.m.

Burtram — who was with 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment — was found by unit members shortly after he failed to report for work on Dec. 8.

He was the second drill sergeant found dead on the U.S. Army post within two weeks.

Staff Sgt. Zachary L. Melton, 30, with the 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, was found unresponsive in his car by unit personnel after he failed to report for work on Dec. 16.

