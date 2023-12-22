SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Bidens make traditional pre-Christmas visit to children’s hospital

First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads "Twas the Night Before...
First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads "Twas the Night Before Christmas" at Children's National Hospital, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden joined his wife, first lady Jill Biden, on Friday for a Christmas season visit to Children’s National Hospital to meet young patients and their families.

The first lady read the children “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” as the president waved and flashed smiles at the children and their family members. President Biden also thanked the hospital staff for their work and encouraged the children and their parents to “keep the faith.”

“Next Christmas when I see you, maybe I’ll see you at the White House,” Biden told the children.

The visit continued an 81-year annual tradition, that dates back to first lady Bess Truman, of presidents’ wives bringing holiday cheer to children who are too ill to be at home on Christmas. President Biden has joined his wife at Children’s National during her holiday visit each of the last three years.

The Bidens on Saturday are scheduled to travel to the presidential retreat at Camp David, Md., where they will stay through Christmas Day.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth, autopsies have been scheduled for Friday for...
Video, second report reveal new details in disappearance of Columbia father, daughter
SCDOT confirmed crews are currently being sent for emergency repairs while a detour is being...
Closed I-20 Wateree Bridge to be fixed by Thursday, SCDOT says
Ricky Green
Gov. McMaster orders flags at half-staff in honor of late correctional officer
New details have been revealed in the incident report of a man who was found dead alongside...
‘She could hear their child yelling’: Report details moments leading up to father, daughter disappearance
Police Lights Generic
1 dead in West Columbia car crash

Latest News

A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time to celebrate Christmas together.
Family adopts 3 brothers days before Christmas
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023,...
Supreme Court won’t fast-track ruling on whether Trump can be prosecuted in election subversion case
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the...
Gaza death toll surpasses 20,000 and Israel expands ground offensive despite pressure to scale back
A couple donated $250 to students at high schools in St. Louis.
Couple gifts every student at two schools $250 ahead of Christmas