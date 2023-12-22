SkyView
Authorities: Shandon Floyd's death is not a homicide, all persons of interests 'cleared'

By Maggie Brown
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office says Shandon Floyd’s death was found to not be a homicide, according to results from an autopsy report.

All people suspected in her death were “cleared of any charges,” according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Coroner Naida Rutherford told WIS News 10, “We will not release the details of the autopsy per the [family’s] request.”

Floyd — a 20-year-old transgender woman from Florence — was found dead in a car near the 10000 block of Two Notch Road on Nov. 15 almost a week after she was reported missing.

According to an incident report, Floyd was visiting Columbia from Florence and was staying at the Roadway Inn on Berkshire Drive, which is about 10 miles from where her body was found.

