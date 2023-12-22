Authorities: Shandon Floyd’s death is not a homicide, all persons of interests ‘cleared’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office says Shandon Floyd’s death was found to not be a homicide, according to results from an autopsy report.

All people suspected in her death were “cleared of any charges,” according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Coroner Naida Rutherford told WIS News 10, “We will not release the details of the autopsy per the [family’s] request.”

Floyd — a 20-year-old transgender woman from Florence — was found dead in a car near the 10000 block of Two Notch Road on Nov. 15 almost a week after she was reported missing.

According to an incident report, Floyd was visiting Columbia from Florence and was staying at the Roadway Inn on Berkshire Drive, which is about 10 miles from where her body was found.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.