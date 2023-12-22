SkyView
1 dead after Orangeburg County car crash

A car accident early Friday morning has left one dead.
By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A car accident early Friday morning has left one dead.

Lance Corporal Brittney Glover with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said the crash occurred around 4:25 a.m. Friday morning on US-178, about 4 miles west of Orangeburg.

A 2017 Chevy Impala traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert, Glover added. The car then overturned after hitting an embankment.

The driver died from their injuries on the scene, officials said.

