1 dead after Orangeburg County car crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A car accident early Friday morning has left one dead.

Lance Corporal Brittney Glover with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said the crash occurred around 4:25 a.m. Friday morning on US-178, about 4 miles west of Orangeburg.

A 2017 Chevy Impala traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert, Glover added. The car then overturned after hitting an embankment.

The driver died from their injuries on the scene, officials said.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.