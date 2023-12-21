SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Your vote matters: Senate 19 election

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Intisar Faulkner and Zack Ruske
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The race is on in Richland County for the Senate District 19 seat.

However, Thursday is the last day in the first early voting period to hit the polls.

Polls will then re-open on Wednesday, Dec. 27, giving voters a second chance to come out and vote early.

Elections director Travis Alexander came to WIS Sunrise to talk about what you need to know before January’s Special Election.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details have been revealed in the incident report of a man who was found dead alongside...
‘She could hear their child yelling’: Report details moments leading up to father, daughter disappearance
Car Crash stock photo
3 killed in Orangeburg County crash
WIS SPORTS LOGO
17 Midlands high schools make moves in new SCHSL classification placement cycle
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold again tonight with mid 20s, then warmer this weekend
Jason and Michelle Murph
‘The biggest smile, the softest heart’: Family remembers father found dead in Calhoun County

Latest News

First Alert News Center - Top Stories
Police said the man entered a Rack Room Shoes at Sunset Boulevard on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and...
Lexington police look for identity of man accused of theft
Police Lights Generic
1 dead in West Columbia car crash
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breaking out of early 20s again, towards a warming trend!