Video, second report reveal new details in disappearance of Columbia father, daughter

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A second incident report and surveillance video provided new details on the moments leading up to the disappearance of a father and daughter in Calhoun County.

Michelle Murph, 6, and her father, Jason Murph, 42, were reported missing on Sunday, Dec. 17 and found dead near their crashed truck on Monday, Dec. 18.

According to Jason Murph’s cousin, Quentin and the Richland County incident report, the pair were heading to Orangeburg to see Murph’s mother.

A second incident report from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) obtained by WIS News 10 on Thursday stated a deputy responded to an Exxon Station located on S.C. 6 and Interstate 26, where the pair was last reported seen.

The deputy viewed store footage of a dark-colored Toyota Tundra pulling into the gas station from the interstate at 6:19 p.m., the report added.

The video showed the car remaining at the pump for around two to three minutes before driving away at 6:22 p.m. The car leaves in the direction of Interstate 26 and U.S. 21.

The deputy stated he was able to find the victims’ truck with the help of a Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) airplane. The car was found in a field off of Lavender Lane, damaged and burned.

The report went on to note the car’s rear tires were caked in large amounts of mud, indicating the driver attempted to drive backwards and caused the truck to sink further.

Calhoun and Orangeburg Counties K9 units found the victims, who were between 30 to 50 yards to the right of the truck.

The Calhoun County Coroner said an autopsy for Jason and Michelle Murph is scheduled for Friday. Coroner Donnie Porth told WIS News 10 no foul play is suspected at this time.

