Soda City Living: Help for Holiday Anxiety with Sunset Primary Care

If the holidays trigger your anxiety, you’re not alone.

Scottie Shelley, owner of Sunset Primary Care in West Columbia, says the holiday season can cause heightened anxiety or depression. Shelley walks Soda City Living through helpful tips for combatting holiday anxiety. Sunset Primary Care offers mental health help, virtual appointments, and same-day appointments for people seeking primary care or other medical assistance.

